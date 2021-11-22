FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following tragedy at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, some parade and festival organizers in South Florida are keeping the conversations about safety high on their list.

“900 barricades up that covered a full mile on both sides, there were police at almost every intersection,” said Miik Martorell, President Of Pride Fort Lauderdale.

Pride Fort Lauderdale wrapped up after a return from the pandemic this weekend, and a parade took over A1A in the Fort Lauderdale Beach Area.

Martorell tells CBS4 News they’re now looking at areas from this year’s Pride parade they could improve on when it comes to safety and what to do next year.

“We’re all in that gathering the information stage and see what we can do,” explained Martorell. “For example, we have short streets, longer streets are more of an issue, people can get up to speed and do some damage, so those are places we really want to put some heavy artillery to keep something like that from happening.”

The suspect in the Wisconsin tragedy is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

It was just months ago that South Florida saw its own parade tragedy, but it was an accident according to police.

A driver hit two Stonewall Pride parade participants in Wilton Manors killing one of them in June when a truck unexpectedly accelerated.

Safety is also top of mind ahead of the Junior Orange Bowl Parade in Coral Gables.

A representative says that they implement a MOT, or Method of Traffic plan every time the parade happens.

That includes police presence, and the use of water barricades and even parked trolleys to shield the route.