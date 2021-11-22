FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Thousands of people packed the streets from Wilton Manors to Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend for the 44th Annual Pride Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s really about all inclusivity, welcoming all walks of life, family member, gay, straight, all across the spectrum,” said Shawn Palacious, Entertainment Chair of Pride Fort Lauderdale.

The festivities included everything from a parade, to a long list of entertainers taking the stage.

But the weekend wasn’t all about having fun, the group also took time to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“It is one of the holiest days or the holiest day for the trans community because it’s the day we remember our falling angels that have passed away that year from violence in the community,” said transgender advocate Morgan Mayfair.

The pictures of almost 60 transgender individuals killed in 2021 were on display as part of a memorial, several in the group were from the South Florida area and Mayfair said their goal is to raise awareness in hopes of preventing transgender violence.

“Last year we were in the 40s, this year we’re almost 60 people, it has to stop. The numbers are growing every single year. What’s going to happen next year, is it going to be 100 transgender people killed?”

And as the group looks towards the future where all there members are safe, Pride Fort Lauderdale officials say their festival is a great place to start and they add the event even has an economic impact.

“I can tell you LGBTQ tourism brings to round county over $1 billion a year and Im telling you one of the reasons they come here is because this is a safe open warm welcoming destinations,” said Richard Gray with Visit Lauderdale.