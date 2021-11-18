MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s home and trying to sexually assault her.

According to police, 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Sorto lives near the woman he’s accused of attacking and booked him into jail early Thursday morning.

According to police, the burglary and attempted sexual battery took place on November 15 at 6:56 p.m. on Euclid Avenue. He forced his way inside her apartment and tried to rape her, said investigators.

She was able to grab a knife and scare him off.

“They were able to locate the man believed to have been inside the apartment. He lived within the same block of this victim,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “But the most important part here is that a very, very dangerous man has been taken off the street.”

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Lopez-Sorto is charged with burglary with assault or battery and is being held without bond.