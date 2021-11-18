  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Attempted Sexual Assault, Crime, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s home and trying to sexually assault her.

According to police, 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Sorto lives near the woman he’s accused of attacking and booked him into jail early Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Elderly Woman Struck By Bullet Fired During Altercation Between Carnival Workers At Nearby Broward Fair

According to police, the burglary and attempted sexual battery took place on November 15 at 6:56 p.m. on Euclid Avenue. He forced his way inside her apartment and tried to rape her, said investigators.

She was able to grab a knife and scare him off.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Thursday Thunderstorms Expected Ahead Of Potentially Wet Weekend

“They were able to locate the man believed to have been inside the apartment. He lived within the same block of this victim,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “But the most important part here is that a very, very dangerous man has been taken off the street.”

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Lopez-Sorto is charged with burglary with assault or battery and is being held without bond.

MORE NEWS: Help A Family In Need And Adopt A Family For The Holidays

 

CBSMiami.com Team