  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Attempted Sexual Assault, Crime, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to break into a woman’s South Beach home and sexually assault her.

According to police, the burglary and attempted sexual battery took place on November 15 at 6:56 p.m.

READ MORE: Missing Pembroke Pines Teen Aariyana Flewellen Found

(Courtesy: Miami Beach Police Department)

READ MORE: Holiday Travel Expected to Draw Record Crowds At MIA

Detectives are looking for a white male subject, 5’8”, with brown hair. The subject was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. He is believed to be between 28-32 years of age.

MORE NEWS: Lawsuit: Surfside Condo Collapse Triggered By Nearby Construction

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

CBSMiami.com Team