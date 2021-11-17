MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to break into a woman’s South Beach home and sexually assault her.
According to police, the burglary and attempted sexual battery took place on November 15 at 6:56 p.m.
Detectives are looking for a white male subject, 5'8", with brown hair. The subject was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. He is believed to be between 28-32 years of age.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).