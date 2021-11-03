WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest in a series of court proceedings was held Wednesday on what to do at the Surfside collapse site.

During the hearing, we learned that items found at the site are going under a decontamination process.

Once the county completes that, the victim’s families will be able to claim whatever is identifiable.

Among the items found, there were 19 safes.

Locksmiths will work to get into the safes, so they can identify the items and get them to victims’ families.

