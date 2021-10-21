HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A prayer vigil is scheduled for Thursday night in memory of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, October 17.

That vigil will take place at 5:45 p.m. at Mara Berman Giulianti Park on North Hills Drive.

Chirino’s funeral will take place November 1 at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The president of the police union told CBS4 news the delay is due to the number of people want to attend and pay their respects to officer Chirino.

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot and killed on the 4000 block of North Hills Drive as the police department said he was checking out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.

Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

The 18-year-old suspect, Jason Banegas, claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself during the fatal struggle, according to the arrest affidavit. Court records show he has a long criminal record.

At the time of the shooting, Banegas was on probation after being released from jail in Miami-Dade County a month earlier on burglary and drug charges. Now he remains in jail without bond.

Officer Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He went on to graduate from Florida International University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He had been with the Hollywood police department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.

Officer Chirino is survived by his mom, dad, sister, 2 nephews, girlfriend, friends, and all of his brothers and sisters at the Hollywood Police Department, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.