MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage suspect who is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino has an extensive arrest record, according to records.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that those records show that 18-year-old Jason Banegas has been arrested at least 7 times as a juvenile, mostly for allegedly breaking into cars and grand theft, and has an arrest record that started at the age of 12.

According to one arrest report from January 9th of 2017, on the day after Christmas in 2016 Banegas and his accomplices ransacked Comstock Elementary School in N.W. Miami-Dade.

The report said, “The defendant and co-defendants removed and discharged multiple fire extinguishers all through the school…caused extensive damage…by destroying computers, Promethean smart boards, desks, filing cabinets and throwing paint all throughout classroom walls and floors.”

It’s not known why that school was targetted but Banegas was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.

He is now charged with first-degree murder as well as resisting arrest with violence, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon in the death of Chirino. The report says the weapon that was used to take his life was stolen in Miami-Dade but it was not clear if Banegas stole it.

Records also show he was released from a juvenile facility recently after an arrest in September 2020 for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it.

The newest arrest report says that Chirino was responding to a report of a male on a bicycle going “house to house” looking for cars to break into and says there was a scuffle between Chirino and Banegas. Banegas claimed he tried to kill himself but Chirino kept moving around.

The report also says of Banegas “He stated he was being disrespected by the officer and panicked because he was carrying a concealed weapon and did not want to go back to jail as he was just released 30 days ago.”

Banegas is being held without bond at the Broward Jail in Fort Lauderdale.