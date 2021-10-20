FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Accused cop killer Jason Banegas claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself in a fatal struggle with officer Yandy Chirino, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday evening, a vigil was held at Hollywood Police Headquarters.

The parents of slain officer Yandy Chirino were joined by the police chief and hundreds of other mourners.

Banegas, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Chirino late Sunday.

Banegas was ordered to stay in jail without bond on Tuesday morning.

In his first appearance, we learned Banegas was released from jail in Miami-Dade County about a month ago on burglary and drug charges. An attorney in his first appearance said Banegas was out of jail and on probation Sunday when the shooting happened.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot and killed on the 4000 block of North Hills Drive as the police department said he was checking out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.

Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died. The Broward County judge on Tuesday said Officer Chirino had been shot in the face.

“There are no words that can comfort the pain that your family is feeling right now,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien on Monday. “And that pain extends here with his brothers and sisters in our department.”

Monday afternoon, the body of the fallen officer and his family members were escorted in a motorcycle led processional from the hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office where police officers from different departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him.

Police announced Banegas arrest hours after the shooting. The teenager is charged with felony murder, armed burglary, resisting arrest with violence, grand theft firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Banegas was quiet as he was transferred from the police department to the Broward County Jail on Monday evening.

WATCH: Perp Walk

In the Emerald Hills neighborhood where Officer Chirino was shot, people who live there have since wrapped blue ribbons around their trees. On Tuesday morning, neighbors stopped by the spot where the shooting happened. It’s now marked with flowers and notes to the fallen officer.

“May he rest in peace in heaven,” read one of the notes taped to the makeshift memorial.

David Benkemoun stopped by after dropping off his kids at school.

“It’s always a tragedy and sad moment when something like this happens. But even more so when it’s somebody who was on duty to defend our community.”

Chief O’Brien said Officer Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He went on to graduate from Florida International University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Officer Chirino had been with the Hollywood police department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.