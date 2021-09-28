ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Family members of missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, spent Tuesday morning passing out flyers and taking part in another search in hopes it will lead to information about the Florida girl’s mysterious disappearance in Orlando.

Tuesday’s search is focused on the area around the University of Central Florida and a wooded area behind her apartment complex, Arden Villas, according to her family.

It’s where she was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24.

It’s also where the 27-year-old person of interest in her disappearance, Armando Caballero, was employed as a maintenance worker before he was found dead on Monday of an apparent suicide inside his apartment, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Caballero had a master key that could be used to enter apartments, and he used it to get into Marcano’s apartment about a half hour before she finished her shift in the leasing office on Friday afternoon, the last time she was seen.

He said Caballero had expressed a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” by the young woman.

Marcano, a Valencia College student from South Florida, lives and works at the apartment complex.

Mina said deputies had issued an arrest warrant for Caballero for burglary before he was found dead.

“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and our family members suspect foul play,” said Mina. “He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya this was repeatedly rebuffed.”

CBS4 learned Marcano was supposed to catch a flight to Fort Lauderdale to meet up with her parents when she went missing.

Her car was found at the Arden Villas apartment complex.

“Caballero vehicle was found at (the apartment complex where his body was found) and is being delivered to the sheriff’s office for processing,” Mina said. “So, the death investigation of Caballero is being conducted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.”

Her father told reporters that investigators found signs of a struggle inside her apartment

“We will never sleep one night until you get home,” said Pia Henry, the aunt of Marcano. “Miya, this message is for you. I know you’re alive. I know you’re out there. We love you.”

Officials in Orange County are asking if you see her to call (407) 836-HELP (4357) or dial 911.