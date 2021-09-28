ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A person of interest in the disappearance of a Florida college student Miya Marcano was found dead on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is also asking for the public’s help in finding the 19-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, September 24.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a news conference on Monday and revealed Armando Caballero, 27, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Marcano worked at the Arden Villas apartment near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. It is where she was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.

Caballero also lived and worked at the complex as a maintenance man. Caballero had a master key that could be used to enter apartments, and he used it to get into Marcano’s apartment about a half hour before she finished her shift in the leasing office on Friday afternoon, the last time she was seen, Mina said.

MIYA MARCANO UPDATE: Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, person of interest in Miya Marcano's disappearance was found dead today. It appears he killed himself. Miya is still missing. Anyone with info on Caballero or Miya should call OCSO at 407-836-4357 or @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/WBukzi8QAJ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2021

Sheriff Mina said an arrest warrant had been issued for Caballero for burglary related to him entering her apartment without permission. Mina also said Caballero had expressed romantic interest in Marcano, but the Valencia College student rejected him.

“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and our family members suspect foul play,” said Mina. “He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya this was repeatedly rebuffed.”

CBS4 learned Marcano was supposed to catch a flight to Fort Lauderdale to meet up with her parents when she went missing.

Her car was found at the Arden Villas apartment complex.

“Caballero vehicle was found at (the apartment complex where his body was found) and is being delivered to the sheriff’s office for processing,” Mina said. “So the death investigation of Caballero is being conducted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.”

Her father told reporters that investigators found signs of a struggle inside her apartment.

“We will never sleep one night until you get home,” said Pia Henry, the aunt of Marcano. “Miya, this message is for you. I know you’re alive. I know you’re out there. We love you.”

Over the weekend, Orange County deputies also searched a wooded area behind her building.

Officials in Orange County are asking if you see her to call (407) 836-HELP (4357) or dial 911.