MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five years ago, Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a tragic boating accident.
On September 25, 2016, Fernandez's boat was found overturned on a jetty near Government Cut and South Pointe Park.
Authorities arrived to find the bodies of Fernandez and Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25.
When the accident report was released, it confirmed that Fernandez was driving the boat at the time of the incident in a reckless manner and that he was legally drunk and had drugs in his system.
The families of the two other men killed, Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Macias, sued Fernandez’s estate for $2 million each.
Fernandez is survived by his girlfriend, Maria Arias and his daughter Penelope.
Fernandez is remembered by teammates as someone who always had a smile on his face and seemed to genuinely enjoy life.
His record at Marlins Park was nothing short of spectacular, going 29-2 with a 1.49 ERA during his career.