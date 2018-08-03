Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed in the case involving the late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has been settled.

Jose Fernandez’s estate settled the lawsuit with the families of two other men who were with him in a fatal boat crash in South Florida.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez, who represents the All-Star’s estate, confirmed Friday that they had reached an agreement Tuesday, which would have been Jose Fernandez’s 26th birthday.

The attorney said he couldn’t disclose details about the settlement but was happy with the outcome. The lawyer had previously accused state investigators of prematurely concluding that Jose Fernandez was responsible and then altering or ignoring evidence to the contrary.

Investigators for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) concluded Fernandez was drunk, high on cocaine and racing along at 65 miles per hour when he crashed his 32-foot speed boat into the rocks at the mouth of Miami’s Government Cut inlet, killing himself and two friends, Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, in September 106.

The families of both men were suing Fernandez’ estate for $2 million each.

Christopher Royer, an attorney for the estates of Macias and Rivero, declined to comment on the settlement.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)