MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Families of Surfside victims held a news conference Thursday afternoon to push for a permanent memorial at the site of the condo collapse.
One by one they came up to the microphone and said they did not want another building to be built on what they consider hallowed ground.
"We don't build over dead people," was their cry.
Champlain Towers South collapsed on Thursday, June 24, at approximately 1:25 a.m.
Ninety-eight people died.