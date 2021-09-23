MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite months of protests by some Miami Gardens elected officials and residents, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will happen after all.

On Thursday, organizers of the race confirmed it will be held on May 6-8, in 2022.

Practice will be held on Friday, qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Organizers said the event will be accompanied by a host of other action and entertainment throughout the weekend.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix Managing Partner. “There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

The event itself will take place at the Miami International Autodrome, once construction is completed within the Hard Rock Stadium campus.

Organizers said ticketing and hospitality options would be available soon.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1® community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” said Miami Grand Prix CEO, Richard Cregan.

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1®, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar. This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”

Miami Gardens officials and residents had been opposed to the race citing noise pollution.