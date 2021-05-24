MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Miami Grand Prix is coming to our backyards in 2022. The world class racing event will be the first ever in South Florida.

On Sunday, the Miami Gardens community got a first look, as Hard Rock Stadium hosted a free viewing of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

“This will bring economic revenue to our city, jobs to our city, and resources to our small businesses. So, we are excited,” said Rodney Harris, Miami Gardens Mayor.

However, many Miami Gardens residents are unhappy and are seeking to overturn the election of city councilmembers over Formula 1.

Karen Hunter-Jackson, who leads a political action committee, Miami Gardens Strong, was hoping to get as many residents as possible to sign a petition to recall three city councilpersons.

“Our residents were adamant about not having Formula 1 at the Hard Rock Stadium because we are a bedroom community and Formula 1 has never belonged in a bedroom community,” said Hunter-Jackson. “We are concerned with pollution, and the noise.”

The recall seeks to remove Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon, Councilman Robert Stephens, and Councilwoman Katrina Wilson from their positions, claiming that their votes in favor of a deal with Florida race organizers go against the community’s interests.

“How could they do this to us. and what adds insult to injury is that they did it for 5 million dollars. Needless to say, there is no price for our safety,” said Hunter-Jackson.

All three councilpersons supported a resolution that guarantees the tracks won’t run along NW 199th Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Councilman Reggie Leon told CBS 4 News, “I believe this is the first time that anyone has attempted to recall someone for expanding business opportunities, jobs, and community funding in Miami Gardens. Formula 1 was coming to Miami Gardens whether we accepted the community benefits package or not. The bottom line is that the race will help Miami Gardens, maximize the city’s exposure, and create opportunities for local businesses to participate.”

Another concern for these Miami Gardens residents is that 5 percent of revenue will be allocated to the city.