FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More donations are leaving South Florida, headed to hard-hit Haiti following this month’s earthquake.

“Haiti is a disaster right now and we really need to reach out to our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” said Father Bob Deschais, who works with the group Food for the Poor.

On Friday, Father Bob made a stop at his former parish, St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Plantation, where Food for the Poor was collecting items donated for Haiti.

“It’s a lot of clothes, food, some diapers, some tissues. It’s a little bit of everything,” said Diego Marmol, who loaded the donations onto truck Friday.

“Food for the Poor works with the churches, and we have a warehouse, and we ship everything through containers. We have a board of directors in Haiti, we have a management team, we have trucks, and workers to distribute,” said Father Bob.

The donated items, which Father Bob predicted will land as early as Saturday and help thousands of people, will go to Port-au-Prince where rescue teams are bringing some of the most critically injured.

Winston Plummer, a member at St. Benedict’s, said the donations hit home for his church. Some of the parish, he said, are from Haiti and still have family there.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Plummer. “But, we’ve been working with them praying with them assisting them and giving them the confidence to carry on.”

To donate items or money to Food for the Poor, you can visit their website FoodForThePoor.org.

