The tiny island nation of Haiti is struggling to recover from a deadly earthquake which struck on August 14. Several days later, Tropical Storm Grace struck the island and did nothing to help the recovery efforts as the death toll from the quake climbed over 1,400, with another 6,000 injured.

In addition to the natural disasters, Haiti is dealing with political turmoil, a serious coronavirus outbreak, and still hasn’t fully recovered from the devastating monster earthquake of 2010 which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

Then, there’s the gang violence and crime making it difficult for humanitarian workers to provide the help so desperately needed.

If you would like to help the victims of the earthquake in Haiti, there are organizations gathering funds and supplies to help those in need on the island.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Relief Drive: Since 1992, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has stepped up to crises both at home and abroad from Hurricane Andrew to Dorian and most recently the Surfside Building Collapse. Donate money or point your cellphone at the QR code to donate. You can also text HaitiFund to 41444.

Food for the Poor: Cash donations accepted online or bring canned goods and first aid kits to Food for the Poor’s Coconut Creek warehouse at 6401 Lyons Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Click here for specific items accepted.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami: Partnered with the United Way to accept cash donations to fund relief efforts.

United Way of Miami-Dade: Financial donations to Operation Helping Hands helps quake victims in Haiti with short and long-term needs. Cryptocurrency is also accepted.

Notre Dame d’Haiti Church: The Notre Dame d’Haiti Church is gathering what they can to help the country. The church is not accepting things like food as it can be difficult to transport. The Notre Dame d’Haiti Church is located at 110 NE 62 Street in Miami

Greater Miami Jewish Federation: 100% of collected funds will provide relief for those impacted by this disaster. Donate online or checks can also be mailed and payable to Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida. For more information about donating to Federation’s Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund, call 305-576-4000.

Broward Relief Drive: Broward Commissioner Dale Holness holding relief drive. Items in need include medical supplies, gloves, gauze, masks, band-aids, tents, over-the-counter medications, generators, and construction materials. Drop off location: Accordia Shipping, 2001 Eller Drive at Port Everglades. Drop off times are Tuesday August 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday August 18 from 9 a.m. until noon.

World Central Kitchen: Non-profit, non-government organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Team Rubicon: Donations help communities around the globe, prepare, respond, and recover from disaster.

Hope for Haiti: One of the most trusted organizations working to reduce poverty in Haiti, Hope for Haiti is focused on providing support and partnership for the Haitian people every single day. Hope for Haiti also accepts cryptocurrency.

Global Empowerment Mission: Provides aid in global tragedies such as earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, the pandemic, and even the Surfside condo collapse in South Florida.

Samaritan’s Purse: Provides food, water, shelter, medicine, and other assistance whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Catholic Relief Services: Accepting monetary donations

UNICEF: UNICEF is on the ground in the aftermath of the quake helping children.

Haitian Red Cross/Red Crescent: Provides critical, life-saving support such as emergency shelter and basic household items, emergency health and care, including psychosocial support, livelihoods support, access to water, sanitation and hygiene and restoring family links.