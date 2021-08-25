TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Central Florida Wednesday day to discuss COVID and vaccine response statewide as infections surge.
When asked about the mask mandate standoff between the Broward School District and the state, the governor doubled down on his statements, calling masking an issue best left parents and their children.
“We have a parents bill of rights in this state. We think the parents are best situated to make that decision,” he said. “And if these entities are going to violate state law by taking away parents’ rights, there’s consequences to that, and they’ll continue to be more.”
DeSantis said masking hampers the ability of students to properly learn and perform in the classroom.