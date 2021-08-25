MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly three million Florida public school students now face mask mandates as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues his battle to have that decision left up to parents.

The fight over school mask mandates took center stage in a Tallahassee courtroom on Tuesday. It was the second day of a three day hearing on a challenge by pro-mask parents to DeSantis and state education officials’ ban on mask mandates.

DeSantis took the stand to defend his position.

“Going forward, we believe that parents can make decisions about their child’s health and safety,” he said.

The governor made it clear that he was concerned about the students’ futures if forced to wear masks now.

“There is zero controversy about the data, but it was almost as if that data didn’t exist. And then this idea that we have to put plastic dividers and some of the nonsense that you’ve seen. I just think it’s going to have long-term implications,” he said.

Since the three day hearing began Monday another school district is now ignoring the governor’s executive order. On Tuesday, Orange County became the 9th school district to implement a mandatory mask mandate despite threats from the state’s school board that it will withhold funding from school districts that defy the governor’s directive.

Attorney Charles Dodson, who is representing the parents’ group, once again argued the Florida Constitution prohibits the governor from legally banning school masks. He cited two provisions; one makes a safe and secure school a paramount duty of the state and the other provides that local boards shall operate and supervise the schools.

The hearing came on the same day that the school board responded to the state’s demand on Friday that it drop the mandate and allow parents to opt-out.

“We’re concerned about here in Broward is our students, our staff, our community,” said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

The state had given Broward and Alachua counties until Tuesday to end their mask mandates. State officials have threatened to withhold funding equal to school board salaries if a district didn’t comply.

Osgood said the district is in compliance.

In its response, the board “requests that the State Board rescind the Order,” saying the power to make the rules is with the “…duly locally elected district school board and not the appointed State Board of Education or its appointed Commissioner of Education.”

Osgood said the school board believes DeSantis is “overreaching his authority.”