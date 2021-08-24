  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Alexis Rodriguez, Election, Frank Artiles, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Alexis Rodriguez, the man who ran as a no-party candidate for Florida Senate District Seat 37 last year appeared in court Tuesday.

Seated next to his lawyer, he heard the terms of his plea deal via Zoom.

READ MORE: Who Is Eligible To Receive Monoclonal Antibodies To Treat COVID-19?

Rodriguez was facing a slew of charges, but because of the deal, he will serve 36 months probation, including 12 months of house arrest.

Afterward, an emotional Rodriguez apologized for his actions.

READ MORE: Doctors, Expecting Broward Mother Stress Importance Of Pregnant Women Getting The COVID Vaccine

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and I want to apologize to my family, my loved ones and my friends, I would like to publicly offer a sincere apology to the residents of Florida District Senate 37 including Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, the people of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, and anyone else who was affected by my actions.”

Rodriguez was facing up to 20 years in prison.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Scorching Heat Continues In South Florida

As part of the plea deal, he will now cooperate with prosecutors in the case against former State Senator Frank Artiles.

CBSMiami.com Team