MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lawyers for former Republican State Senator Frank Artiles entered a not guilty plea and asked for a jury trial.
Artiles is being charged with four third-degree felony charges for his part in allegedly recruiting and paying a friend, Alexis Rodriguez, to run in Miami-Dade's Senate District 37 seat.
Rodriguez is also being charged on the same four counts.
That seat was won by Ileana Garcia by only 34 votes in November when she defeated Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez.
Artiles is accused of putting the third candidate in the race to cause confusion as both had the same last name.