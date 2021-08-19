MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As monoclonal antibody treatment centers open in South Florida and across the state, some people may be wondering exactly what is a monoclonal antibody?

The answer?

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

It is a combination or “cocktail” of casirivimab and imdevimab. They are administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older), and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.

This includes those who are 65 years or older who have certain chronic medical conditions.

High risk patients include the those who are elderly, immunocompromised, morbidly obese, suffer from heart disease, chronic kidney disease, lung conditions and sickle cell.

Regeneron is what is being used in the Florida monoclonal antibody treatment centers. You may recall former President Donald Trump received Regeneron after he contracted COVID-19.

Experts say the drug is an effective treatment for COVID-19 if people receive treatment soon after testing positive.

Regeneron is delivered intravenously or by injection.

The FDA authorized Regeneron for emergency use as post-exposure prevention for COVID-19 in November. However, the FDA says Regeneron is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19 and still urges all eligible people to get vaccinated.

The treatment provides a temporary, but immediate boost to the immune system which can help reduce chances that a patient will develop serious complications.

The Regeneron cocktail, when given within 10 days of initial symptoms, have been shown to cut rates of hospitalization and death by roughly 70%, and can reduce the chance of infection among a patient’s household members by more than 80%. However, it cannot be used on patients who are already hospitalized with COVID-19 or are on oxygen therapy.

In the state-run treatment centers, the monoclonal antibody treatment is free and available without a prescription or referral by a healthcare provider.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been crisscrossing the state in recent days announcing the opening of Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

In Broward, one opened on August 18 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

Others are open in West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Merritt Island and more are coming.

Visit patientportalfl.com to make an appointment.

More information and a map of other monoclonal antibody sites is available at floridahealthcovid19.gov. You can also call 850-344-9637.