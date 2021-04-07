MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six months ago, former President Donald Trump put a face on monoclonal antibody treatment when he came down with COVID.

The infusion of a single-symptom fighting drug has been used in South Florida with great success as was the case in January with patient Ellis Mass.

“In a couple of days I started feeling better. Was it the virus running its course or the treatment, I can’t say, but I started feeling better,” Mass said.

Broward Health is now upping its game in the COVID fight. Starting right now, it will be offering a revised monoclonal antibody treatment. It’s a combination of two COVID-fighting drugs approved by the FDA for emergency use.

“The combination should help with the variants,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus.

The coronavirus has mutated with strains that are sometimes more dangerous, getting you sick quicker.

In Florida, there have been 3,000 cases of the UK variant, under 100 cases of the South African variant and about two dozen Brazilian strain cases.

“The monoclonal antibody treatment is a very unique for patients that have mild to moderate COVID symptoms. They cannot be so severe that they’re hospitalized. They don’t require any supplemental, any extra oxygen. It’s approved for patients aged 12 and over that weigh at least 88 pounds, but who have a risk of progressing to severe disease,” said Dr. Lenchus.