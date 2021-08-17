MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The desperate need for help is escalating in Haiti where a devastating earthquake has left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured.

“They are mainly crush injuries,” said University of Miami’s Dr. Barth Green.

Dr. Green is working with the Haitian government and now the U.S. military To mobilize doctors and medical equipment to help the injured in Haiti.

“In the coming days it will be secondary problems from cholera to the need for tetanus shots and COVID vaccinations” he said.

Here at home, South Floridians continue to step up with donations of food, water and medical supplies for Haiti.

On Tuesday, people and organizations were dropping off supplies at Accordia Shipping at Port Everglades.

Broward Commissioner Barbara Sharief, who runs a healthcare company, donated gloves, gauze tape, Wound wash and bandages.

“Now is the time infections are setting in,” she said. “Eventually they will need intravenous supplies, which I’m working on.

Accordia’s CEO, who was born in Haiti, has been shipping cars for three years.

Now he is steering his efforts to save lives.

“We are shipping to the south. We know it’s closer to where people need it,” said Accordia CEO Vilguins Louissaint.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Neighbors 4 Neighbors fund dedicated to helping the people affected by this earthquake.