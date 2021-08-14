MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors is launching a relief drive for victims of the Haiti earthquake.
On Saturday morning, a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti killing dozens.READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Grace Becomes A Bit Disorganized
As they did after the 2010 quake, the South Florida organization will raise money to help the people of Haiti as they recover from Saturday’s tragedy.
Point your phone to the QR code, if you would like to donate money to the relief effort.READ MORE: Dozens Dead After 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haiti
You can also donate by texting HaitiFund to 41444.
Click here to go directly to the website where you can make a donation.MORE NEWS: 'Miami-Dade Stands Ready To Assist': South Florida Leaders React To Haiti Earthquake
Monetary donations are best at this time.