LOOKING FOR NEWSClick here for the latest headlines from CBSMIAMI.COM
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:00 PMDolphins Post-Game Show
    4:30 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Earthquake, Haiti, Local TV, Miami News, Neighbors For Neighbors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Neighbors 4 Neighbors is launching a relief drive for victims of the Haiti earthquake.

On Saturday morning, a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti killing dozens.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Grace Becomes A Bit Disorganized

As they did after the 2010 quake, the South Florida organization will raise money to help the people of Haiti as they recover from Saturday’s tragedy.

Point your phone to the QR code, if you would like to donate money to the relief effort.

READ MORE: Dozens Dead After 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haiti

You can also donate by texting HaitiFund to 41444.

Click here to go directly to the website where you can make a donation.

MORE NEWS: 'Miami-Dade Stands Ready To Assist': South Florida Leaders React To Haiti Earthquake

Monetary donations are best at this time.

CBSMiami.com Team