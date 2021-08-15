MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The death toll from the 7.2 earthquake that rocked Haiti has more than doubled from Saturday’s figures.

In addition to the 724 dead, authorities said the number of injured had risen to 2,800.

Thousands more are displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

Survivors in some areas are sheltering in streets or soccer fields with their few salvaged belongings while overloaded hospitals scramble to help those who were injured.

The devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night, bringing the potential for torrential rain, flooding and landslides.

