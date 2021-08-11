By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a hearing on the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman was informed there was an interested buyer.

Hanzman instructed Michael Faye, who has been appointed to work on the real-estate deal, to begin negotiating the sale of the land. Faye did not reveal the name of the interested company which is reportedly willing to spend between $110 and $120 million.

READ MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Stands Firm On Masks For Students: 'It Should Be Up To Parents'

Hanzman said if the buyer wants to move forward, he wants Faye to start a short auction process. If no one outbids them, the buyer would get the property.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Fred: Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Part Of Cuba

The Town of Surfside has been asked to provide zoning information for the site.

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade's 'Operation Summer Heat' Yields Nearly 1,500 Arrests

The judge has been pushing for a quick sale of the property to compensate victims of the tragedy.

CBSMiami.com Team