By CBSMiami.com Team
Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Steve Geller

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In the aftermath of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, the first meeting of the Broward County Condominium Structural Issues Committee was held Monday morning.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller formed the committee to address issues brought to light from the Surfside collapse.

The 19-member committee consists of elected officials from the state and local levels.

Geller has also invited experts in condominium law, engineering, and condominium real estate.

Monday was the first of three meetings that will be held.

