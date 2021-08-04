BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Next Tuesday, Broward County Public Schools will hold a special meeting to discuss whether to make masks mandatory for the upcoming school year after a spike in COVID cases.

Last week, the school board voted to require masks. But then Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order preventing mask mandates in schools and threatening the state would withhold funding to any school district that implements one.

“But in terms of saying he’s going to hold back funding and feel that masks are going to hinder the education is shocking. It’s something that an elected governor should never do never threaten,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “Our students depend on the public education school system. The parents depend on it. And our governor should stand behind, making sure that we’re fully funded to take care of it.”

The Broward School District is awaiting further guidance before making a decision about masks.

It’s also working with local health experts and monitoring the surge of COVID-19 and its variants.