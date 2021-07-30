MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Saying he was protecting the rights of parents, Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on his stance of no mask mandates for students in schools.

Speaking at a restaurant in Cape Coral, DeSantis said he’s heard rumors that the federal government and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control were considering new restrictions.

“I just want to say in Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures. there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida. Floridians have been and will remain free to choose what’s best for themselves and their families. We will protect their right to work, will protect the right of businesses to operate, and we will protect the right of our kids to attend school in person” said DeSantis.

The governor said very few school districts in the state are requiring masks in school. He said there’s been a lot of push from the CDC to have students and staff wear masks in school in the new school year and that is a mistake.

DeSantis said in the last school year, many school districts and some private schools required students and staff to wear masks. He said about 20 to 25 school districts did not.

“A study at a Brown University looked at case rates in schools in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. They found, and this is a very credible study, no correlation of case rates and mask mandates. In other words, you had schools that did not have mandates that had similar outcomes as the ones that did require it,” said DeSantis.

The governor said based on last year, those mask mandates in schools had virtually no impact on the overall shape of the viral curve. He said the recent surge is seasonal.

“The CDC’s own estimate in March was at 41 percent of K through 12 students had already recovered from COVID. If you look at the the The seasonal wave we’re experiencing in Florida that’s being driven by a lot of younger people, they’re not getting really sick from it or anything, but they are getting it. They will develop immunity as a result of those infections,” said DeSantis.

The governor said there’s no end in sight to what the CDC’s policies will do.

“We were told that the off-ramp was vaccination. Now, we’re told that that’s not going to be the case. And yet, you’re going to have to do masking, you may have to do restrictions and potentially other severe forms of mitigation, which we know will have a devastating impact on so many people’s lives and livelihoods and freedoms. So CDCs policies, by doing this so ham-handedly, by not looking at things like the Brown study, it really shows a callous disregard for the physical, emotional, and academic well being of our children,” said DeSantis.

The governor said he will sign an executive order to allow parents to make decisions for their children regarding mask wearing and which would overturn any school mask mandate.

Last Wednesday, the Broward County School Board voted unanimously to make the use of masks mandatory for the start of the school year. Initially, the district was poised to make mask-wearing voluntary, but after the CDC recommended masks for grades K through 12 on Tuesday, most board members agreed that caution was necessary.

The governor’s order could put the district’s decision to mandate masks in jeopardy.

Miami-Dade schools said earlier this week that no decision had been made regarding masks.