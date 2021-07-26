FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County’s new interim schools superintendent Is a step closer to starting work.
The Broward School Board negotiated a contract with Vickie Cartwright on Monday after approving her to the position last week.
Cartwright was an associate superintendent in Orlando and recently Superintendent in Oshkosh Wisconsin.
She replaces embattled superintendent Robert Runcie who offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge, which he's fighting .
Cartwright will be paid 275-thousand dollars a year and will start August 2.
“My first day is definitely making sure that I’m getting out and meeting people and starting right away building those relationships and making sure we are ready for the first day of school,” said Cartwright.
A Special School Board Meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, July 28, when the terms of the negotiated contract will be presented to School Board members for final approval.