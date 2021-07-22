FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School District has a new interim superintendent.

Thursday, the School Board voted to hire Vickie Cartwright.

She was one of two finalists to replace embattled superintendent Robert Runcie who offered to resign in late April after a grand jury investigating the circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indicted him on a perjury charge.

It was a tight vote for the Broward School Board, just 5-4 in favor of Cartwright over Robert Schiller, an interim or permanent superintendent at various districts for the last 40 years.

Cartwright is from Florida, but just recently stepped down as superintendent for the school district in Oshkosh, Wisconsin after three years.

Before that, she worked as an administrator in Orange County in Orlando.

The school board will negotiate her contract on Monday.

Her husband is a Superintendent at the Berlin Wisconsin School District.

Meanwhile, Runcie’s last day with the district will be August 10.