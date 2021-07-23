PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — Following the deadly Surfside condo collapse, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking the Florida legislature to update condo safety regulations during the next legislative session.

While in Plantation on Friday morning, Fried also discussed consumer protection issues in the wake of the collapse on June 24.

Since the Surfside collapse, she said her office has received more than 50 condo and homeowner’s association complaints from around the state.

“We are continuing to work for you to make sure we are tracking all of these consumer-related complaints to make sure we are hearing from the consumers on the ground. What they are seeing, ideas, suggestions so we can be bringing these ideas and issues together so we can be productive and finding solutions to the problems.”

Fried said she has spoken with realtors who have created a task force and she is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to create a statewide taskforce to investigate our state’s infrastructure.

“We remain heartbroken for the loved ones, survivors, and community of Surfside, and we thank the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way. We must focus on preventing future tragedies through the necessary state and local fixes on inspections, and it’s absolutely necessary for the Governor to establish a statewide task force to review the situation,” said Commissioner Fried.

If you have condo or HOA concerns, call 1-800-HELP-FLA, 1-800-FL-AYUDA in Spanish, or online at FloridaConsumerHelp.com.

Fried also talked about scams targeting Surfside donations.

“With the outpouring of support as families heal, we want to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of generosity, so we encourage everyone to give safely with our Check-a-Charity tool on our website. Floridians come together after tragedies, and together, we will look ahead to save lives and make communities safer.”

Click here for the Check-a-Charity tool or safely donate to the Neighbors 4 Neighbors Surfside Victims Fund by calling (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund.

So far, the nonprofit has raised more than $244,000.