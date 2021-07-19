MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A third Miami-Dade residential building is being evacuated in the wake of the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

Miami Beach has ordered all residents to leave the Devon Apartments by Monday after investigators found structural deficiencies in the 82-year-old building at 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive.

The two-story, 30-unit building is two miles from where Champlain Towers South once stood.

Richard Rego and his 12-year-old pug named Nike have lived there in a one-bedroom apartment for the past two years. Now he’s been told to leave.

“It was like a hit in the head. Overnight I was told to get out. Now we got to get out with no help from anybody, just get out, but everybody is in the same boat, that’s the way it is,” said.

Rego is getting help from his niece and will move to Little Havana. He said several residents had nowhere to go and will live in shelters.

Miami Beach officials said the building is not in danger of collapse.

Miami-Dade, along with a few cities, is taking a close look at buildings 40 years and older to make sure they are safe.