TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Though fully vaccinated, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.
The announcement said Buchanan, who represents a Sarasota-based district, tested positive after experiencing "very mild flu-like symptoms and is quarantining at home."
The announcement also said he was fully vaccinated “since it was made available to him earlier this year,” though it did not specify when the vaccination occurred.
"I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible," Buchanan said in a prepared statement. "In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19."
The announcement comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the rise is mainly seasonal in nature and that vaccines cannot be forced on anyone.
