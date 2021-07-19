MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up across South Florida, leading Jackson Health System to upgrade its COVID threat level to ‘high’ at most of its facilities.

Jackson Health System says it has gone from treating 66 COVID-positive patients two weeks ago to 139 today, an increase of 111-percent.

Of the 139 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Jackson, 95% are unvaccinated.

For the safety of patients, visitors and staff, Jackson will no longer allow visitation for most inpatient units, excluding rehabilitation, pediatrics/NICU, maternity, non-COVID end-of-life cases, and other administrative exceptions. Additionally, visitors are not allowed in all adult emergency departments starting Wednesday, July 21.

While Jackson is no longer providing vaccines at its facilities, Jackson encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is widely available across South Florida, including at local pharmacies. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for a vaccine.

COVID cases are rising across the nation as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads and ends months of steady decline that began when widespread vaccinations became available.

The surge is particularly bad in Florida with Miami-Dade recording cases about five times the national rate.

The number of reported cases in Florida nearly doubled last week, from 23,000 to more than 45,000, according to the Florida Department of Health. There were also another 59 reported deaths, and a state new case positivity rate stands at 11.5%.

Despite Miami-Dade County’s 75% vaccination rate, there were 7,052 newly reported cases last week and the county has a 7.4% new case positivity rate.

In Broward, the vaccination rate is 67%, but added 3,850 new cases last week and has a new case positivity rate of 8.1%

Monroe County, with a 69% vaccination rate, added 94 new cases last week and has an 8.1% positivity rate.

The state does not provide daily numbers anymore. Weekly numbers are reported every Friday.