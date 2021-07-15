SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Some of the 911 calls made moments after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have been released.

“Yes, I’m at Champlain Tower, something is going on you have to get us out of here,” said one caller to a Miami-Dade Police dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked, “Are you in your apartment right now?”

The caller replied, “Yes half the building is gone,” and told the dispatcher they couldn’t get out through the staircase. “No no, the staircase is closed. I’m on the balcony right now.”

The calls show disbelief, panic and confusion.

“Oh my God! The whole building collapsed!” said another.

Surfside condo collapse: Listen to 911 calls released by police

The names of the callers were not released.

“We’ve gotta get out. Hurry up, hurry up. There’s a big explosion,” another caller said. “There’s a lot of smoke. I can’t see anything. We gotta go. I can’t see nothing but smoke.”

At least 96 people died in the collapse, and a handful of others are still missing. A cause has not yet been determined, although there were several previous warnings of major structural damage at the 40-year-old building.

One 911 caller, a woman, said she saw what appeared to be a large depression near the swimming pool, which had concrete problems that investigators are looking into as they try to identify a cause.

“I woke up because I was hearing some noise. I couldn’t understand what was happening.”

The dispatcher asked, “What started sinking,” and she replied, “The patio area, the pool area started sinking down. There are many parts of the building that went down. The building just went into a sinkhole. There will be many, many people dead.”

Another caller said they heard people yelling in the rubble.

“People are yelling, saying they’re stuck, on the part of the building that collapsed. They’re yelling. There’s people in the rubble yelling, just so you know.”

Yet another female caller said she was stuck near the building parking garage and needed help.

“Can somebody help me get out, please? If the building comes down, it will come down on my head,” the caller said.

Part of the condo remained standing after the collapse but was taken down later by a controlled implosion.