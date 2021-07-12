MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds packed 8th Street Monday in Miami as Cuban-Americans called for change. They were standing in solidarity with those in Cuba protesting against their government.

“For years, people talked in their homes and not on the street. Today, we are seeing something finally happening on the streets,” said Marissa Daniela.

She is a Cuban-American social content creator and has family on the island. She uses her platform to share information.

Daniela thinks the emergence of social media helped to spark calls for change.

“Because of social media and people putting it on live,” she said. “Seeing pictures and videos of how other people live and then seeing the protests happening in their own country, it flames other protest around the island, and if it wasn’t for social media, you and I would not be talking right now.”

Among the most recent reasons the Cuban people are demanding change are inflation and COVID-19 raging now of control.

“A lack of oxygen tanks, lack of beds at hospitals, lack of food, lack of housing,” said retired UM Cuban Studies professor Andy Gomez.

While he’s encouraged by the show of force, the likes of which have never been seen, he said real change is a monumental ask.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he explains. “I think we need to take into consideration the repression in Cuba is extremely powerful. Unless the Cuban military turns against the government, I really don’t see any meaningful change, no matter the social pressure from Cuba.”

“The United States stands firmly with Cubans, as they assert their universal rights and we call on the government, the government of Cuba, to refrain from violence and the attempts to silence the choice of the people of Cuba,” said President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, in Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel accuses Cubans of stirring up trouble through social media and blames U.S. sanctions for their problems.

People on the island and in South Florida remain vocal and hopeful for progress.

“I personally would like to see the government step down and understand that it needs to have democratic processes in place,” said Daniela. “We need respect for basic human rights. Cuba needs respect for basic human rights so that it can grow. If a population cannot criticize its own government, how do you expect it to grow and advance?”

Another demonstration is expected Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Tamiami Park.