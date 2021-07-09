SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Search crews at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday afternoon that 14 additional victims had been recovered, bringing the total of deaths to 78.

“This is a staggering and heart breaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” she said of the new death toll.

The mayor added of the 78 confirmed victims, 47 have been identified and next of kin notified. Sixty-two people remain unaccounted for.

WATCH: Brooke Shafer’s Report On Activity At The Collapse Site

The road to the collapse site is a near constant caravan of police cars, search teams and dump trucks which are loaded with concrete debris from the collapse.

Levine Cava said 13 million pounds of concrete and debris has been hauled away so far.

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis told CBS4 News the men and women on site are using their cell phones to tag items they find.

“Photos are made, it’s snapped, it’s geotagged where it was found and then it’s catalogued,” he explained.

Mayor Levine Cava spoke about the cataloguing process as well on Thursday. Personal items being saved include legal documents, photo albums, jewelry, and electronic goods that they would seek to reunite families with.

“Our team will be carefully tagging these items and we’re creating a process for families to submit reports about such items that they’re missing, as we work hard in the weeks and months ahead to reunite family members with whatever items are possible,” said Levine Cava.

She also said every victim recovered is handled with extreme care and compassion. She said they have rabbis and other faith leaders embedded in the operation.

“We have a tent designated on site. When a Jewish body is discovered, a prayer is performed and specific protocols are followed to honor both the faith traditions and the integrity of the investigation.”

It will be a long and difficult process.

“I see a lot of emotion, I see a lot of people working hard, I see the same intensity now as I did 15 days ago,” said Patronis.

Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors are vowing to keep up their search for victims until they have cleared all the rubble.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Thursday quoted a fire official as saying crews will not stop until they’ve gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every victim.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade police detectives said they had recovered and identified the following victims: Gary Cohen, 58, Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32, Andrea Cattarossi, 56, Ruslan Manashirov, 36, Harold Rosenberg, 52 and Gloria Machado, 71.

A Paraguayan official disclosed late Thursday that rescuers had found in the rubble the bodies of Sophia López Moreira, the sister of Paraguay’s first lady Silvana Abdo, and López Moreira’s husband Luis Pettengill and the youngest of their three children.

That South American nation’s foreign minister, Euclides Acevedo, told Paraguay’s ABC Cardinal radio station that the two other children and the family assistant are still missing.

“We ask people for their solidarity and a prayer,” he said. “In the face of a tragedy, Paraguayan people must show their traditional solidarity.”

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble.

“When that happened, it took a little piece of the hearts of this community,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose congressional district includes Surfside.

Wasserman Schultz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions.

In addition to property tax relief for residents of the building, DeSantis said, the state government will work toward channeling an outpouring of charitable donations to families affected by the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said Wednesday he expects the recovery effort will take several more weeks. He added crews are now using heavier equipment, expediting the removal of debris.

“We are expecting the progress to move at a faster pace,” he added.

Victims of the catastrophe will be given a $5,000 check immediately to help with replacing valuable documents.

So far, $1.7 million dollars have been donated to Surfside’s disaster fund.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has established a fund to assist families impacted by the collapse as well as help feed first responders. To contribute, call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund.

Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.