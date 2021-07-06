MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami-Dade Commissioner and Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Esteban Bovo officially filed his paperwork on Tuesday to run for the next mayor of Hialeah.

“We start in what I would consider a dialogue with the residents of the city of Hialeah. We are a city that is very dynamic. We see a lot of investment, a lot of construction going on in our city. And what we need in City Hall, quite honestly. is a guiding hand to make sure that we could kind of merge that new and the old Hialeah, guide the issues that we have today,” said Bovo at a press conference.

Bovo says he wants to start planning the future.

“What does Hialeah look like 20 years from now? What does Hialeah look like for children like my son who is growing up in the city, and we want to make sure that they have a place to stay long term. So we start this campaign with a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Feb. 8 that he would support Bovo if he decided to run.

DeSantis clashed with current Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez over COVID-19 distribution in the city during the height of the pandemic.

Hernandez is vacating the seat due to term limits. He has held the top spot in the city since 2011.

Former Hialeah council member Isis Garcia-Martinez is also running for the seat, along with former mayoral candidate Juan Santana and Hialeah activist Fernando Godo.

The municipal election for the mayor of the City of Hialeah, which is the sixth-largest city in Florida, will take place on November 2, 2021.