MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a news conference in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for former Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Esteban Bovo to run for mayor of Hialeah.
The governor has butted heads with current Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez about vaccine distribution.RELATED: ‘The Black Family: Representation, Identity And Diversity’ Now Open At Stephen P. Clark Center In Downtown Miami
“We’ve got Steve Bovo. Are you gonna run for mayor of Hialeah?” the governor said to cheers. “Should he run? I’ll support him if he runs, so go ahead and throw your hat in the ring.”RELATED: Judge: Broward Schools Had No Responsibility To Warn Students, Parents About Confessed Parkland Shooter
Mayor Hernandez has claimed his city did not get doses because of a personal disagreement with the governor.MORE: ‘Exact Opposite Of What We Need To Be Doing’: Local Mayors Concerned By Reckless Super Bowl Partying Images In Tampa
DeSantis had denied that and promised to work with Hialeah’s state representative.