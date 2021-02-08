  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a news conference in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for former Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Esteban Bovo to run for mayor of Hialeah.

The governor has butted heads with current Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez about vaccine distribution.

“We’ve got Steve Bovo. Are you gonna run for mayor of Hialeah?” the governor said to cheers. “Should he run? I’ll support him if he runs, so go ahead and throw your hat in the ring.”

Mayor Hernandez has claimed his city did not get doses because of a personal disagreement with the governor.

DeSantis had denied that and promised to work with Hialeah’s state representative.

