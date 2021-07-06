SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – A newly created mural in Surfside pays tribute to the victims of the tragic condo collapse and the first responders who are working around the clock on the pile where the Champlain Towers South once stood.

The artist, Roberto Marquez, is from Dallas, Texas and he came to Surfside just to paint it as a way to show that goodness can come from tragedy.

“Here we have a firefighter, what I consider a firefighter rescue. And there’s fire by the building,” explained Marquez while describing to mural.

Marquez arrived in Surfside five days ago saying he just had to be here to work on the painting which memoralizes the victims and honors the first responders who have been working tirelessly to recover the bodies of those lost in the collapse.

“I said I needed to go, this is like a duty for me. You know, I had to I had to help,” said Marquez.

The artist told CBS4 News he has painted similar murals at the sites of other tragedies including following the deaths of George Floyd and Jacob Blake, and has also painted works in Tijuana for migrants, and in Cuba.

“Sometimes be applying so much pain that you know, yes, be there, you know, to let them know, hey, here I am. You’re not alone.”

Marquez isn’t the only one who believes art can help heal a community.

“I think that’s outstanding. I think that’s beautiful. I think it shows the people’s love for the culture of the community,” said one woman while admiring the artwork.

Another said, “I know this is going to be a great message for everyone that is suffering from this tragedy.”

Marquez says he hopes to auction off the mural and donate all proceeds to a victims fund for families.