WATCH LIVECBS4 News Coverage Of Surfside Partial Building Collapse
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Surfside Tragedy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Paraguay’s foreign ministry announced Thursday that six of their nationals are missing following the partial collapse of a Surfside building early Thursday morning.

Among those reported missing is Sophia Lopez Moreira, sister-in-law of the President of Paraguay. A man, woman and three children were also listed as missing.

READ MORE: Condo Collapse: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Calls On Governor Declare State Of Emergency

Part of Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue, collapsed early Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Condo Collapse: 'The State Will Be Helping Out In Any Way We Can,' Gov. Ron DeSantis On 'Tragic Situation'

The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said through a tweet that six Paraguayans had gone missing.

Miami-Dade police said Thursday afternoon that 99 people were still unaccounted for.

MORE NEWS: Surfside Condo Collapse: At Least One Dead, 99 Unaccounted For; 55 Units Involved In Catastrophe

The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez is said to have suspended his agenda for the rest of the day and is monitoring the situation.

CBSMiami.com Team