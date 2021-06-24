MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Paraguay’s foreign ministry announced Thursday that six of their nationals are missing following the partial collapse of a Surfside building early Thursday morning.
Among those reported missing is Sophia Lopez Moreira, sister-in-law of the President of Paraguay. A man, woman and three children were also listed as missing.
Part of Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue, collapsed early Thursday morning.
The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said through a tweet that six Paraguayans had gone missing.
Miami-Dade police said Thursday afternoon that 99 people were still unaccounted for.
The President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez is said to have suspended his agenda for the rest of the day and is monitoring the situation.