MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least one person was killed and numerous others injured after the partial collapse of a Surfside high-rise condo apartment building. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said multiple police and fire rescue agencies are assisting at the Champlain Towers South, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units and technical rescue teams responded to the scene of the condo collapse.

My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families. We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives. Follow @MiamiDadeFire for updates. https://t.co/JtOKGeXeaO — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

The 12-story condo building has 136 units, and officials say 55 units on the northeast side were involved in the collapse.

Firefighters used truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies. They also did a floor-by-floor search to evacuate the building. At one point they were pulled out because of concerns over the building’s structural integrity and falling debris.

Firefighters were able to pull 35 people out of the building. A 12-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.

“In addition to those 35, ten were assessed and treated. Two were transported to various hospitals,” said Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.

WATCH: Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah Update

County Commissioner Sally Heyman said there are 51 people unaccounted for at this time. Some of the units are owned by vacationers and may not have been in the building at the time.

Horrible images emerging the partial collapse of a condo building in #Surfside #Florida last night. @MiamiDadeFire has one of the best urban search and rescue teams in the world & they have been on the scene for hours searching for victims & survivors. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 24, 2021

So a building next to my hotel collapsed in Miami Beach during the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/qLhlhRnP1X — Jamal Akakpo 🇬🇭 (@AkakpoJamal) June 24, 2021

A man who lives in a building next door said he felt it.

“The building shook and then I looked out the window and you couldn’t see, I thought it was like a storm or something coming in. When the dust cleared, the back two-thirds of the building was gone, it was down to the ground,” he said.

WATCH: Ted Scouten Reports On Rescue Efforts

Southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96th Street and northbound traffic is being diverted at 85th Street and Collins Avenue.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9301 Collins Avenue. People can also call (305) 614-1819.