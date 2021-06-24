MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at the partially collapsed Surfside building.
The fire broke out on the north side of the Champlain Towers, located at 8777 Collins Avenue.READ MORE: Report: 20 People With Israeli Citizenship Missing In Condo Collapse
No word on what may have started the fire.READ MORE: Condo Collapse: Outpouring Of Support, Sympathy For Families Impacted 'This Is An Unimaginable Tragedy':
CBS4 cameras showed fire engines dousing the blaze inside the building.MORE NEWS: 'Once A Failure Occurs, Gravity Takes Over And Increases Load': Engineer Paul Danforth Gives Insight Into The Condo Collapse In Surfside
This is a developing story and it will be updated as soon as more details become available.