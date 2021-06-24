MIAM (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for the Surfside building collapse.

Cava said it’s a critical move that has to happen so that “the federal government can allocate resources we desperately need.”

She said she has called on the governor to do so immediately as “there is no time to waste.”

At a press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the building collapse, saying he’s ready to provide assistance as soon as DeSantis declares the state of emergency.

“We’ve gotten in touch with FEMA, they’re ready to go. The governor is going to have to – we can’t, they’re down inspecting what they think is needed. But I’m waiting for the governor to ask for a declared emergency, especially when we learn about what might happen with the rest of the building,” he said. “So we are on top of it, we are ready to move from the federal resources immediately.”

Biden says he's waiting for Florida Gov. DeSantis to declare an emergency for federal resources to respond to the Miami Beach condo collapse, which has left dozens of people unaccounted for "To the people of Florida — whatever help you want, the federal government can provide" pic.twitter.com/bo3Y8zjA5N READ MORE: Paraguayan President's Sister-In-Law Reported Missing After Surfside Partial Building Collapse — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 24, 2021

At this time, according to Miami-Dade PD, 99 people are still unaccounted for.

In terms of state response, the governor said, among other things, the Florida Department of Emergency Management has deployed a State Emergency Response Team personnel deployed to assist response teams.

He added the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey “to gather information and ensure proper resources are available for response and recovery for the Surfside Community.”

DeSantis also said displaced residents can utilize the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation rental locator at FloridaHousingSearch.org or call 877-428-8844.