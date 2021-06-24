MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis reacted to the partial collapse of a Surfside building during a press conference Thursday morning in Tampa.

Here is what he had to say:

“I just want to thank everybody who responded to the condo collapse down in Surfside. We had a major major structure and one side of it collapsed in the wee hours of the morning.

“I’ve spoken with both the local mayors. We have emergency response personnel dispatch, their first responders were able to save a lot of people.”

“They are going to be going through more. And, you know, it’s a really, really tragic situation. So, we’ll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries. But we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we’re seeing.”

“So, I’m going to be making it down there very shortly and the state’s going to be helping out in any way that we can but I do think the quick response was very important and I do think it saved lives.”

“So, I want to thank the folks for their bravery.”