MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County has long been known as Wade County and now the retired Heat superstar Dwyane Wade officially has a street named after him.
On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to designate a portion of Northeast 7th Street from Biscayne Blvd. to NE 2nd Avenue near the newly renamed FTX Arena as Dwyane Wade Boulevard.
The prestigious honor was given to Wade in February by the City of Miami, but County Commissioners also had to approve it.
The resolution was co-sponsored by sponsored by Commissioner Keon Hardemon and co-sponsored by Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz.
Wade, a 13-time NBA All-Star, spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for Miami Heat, where he won three NBA championships and had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat in February of 2021.