MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The name of a former Miami Heat superstar has been immortalized on a section of Biscayne Boulevard in front of his one time home stadium.
On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that Biscayne Boulevard at 7th Street, where the AmericanAirlines Arena stands, has been designated Dwyane Wade Boulevard.
#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin pic.twitter.com/avJm7uszuA
— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) February 24, 2020
Last weekend, the Miami Heat officially retired Wade’s number. Saturday night, the Heat legend’s jersey was raised to the ceiling with help from his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and their baby girl.
Wade’s No. 3 jersey joins the retired jerseys of four other Heat players — Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh.
The ceremony was the centerpiece in a three-day celebration of Wade’s 16-year NBA career, which included three championship seasons with the Heat. The weekend’s festivities included tribute speeches Friday night and the showing of a documentary on Wade’s life on Sunday.
Wade, who now lives in Los Angeles, returned to the arena for the first time since his final home game in April 2019.
