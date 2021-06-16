MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city commissioners will appeal a judge’s order that ruled a 2 a.m. cut off time for alcohol sales is unlawful, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Last month, commissioners voted to ban sales from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the city's entertainment district in an effort to curb the rowdy behavior that happened on the beach earlier this year.
Following that decision, The Clevelander Hotel filed a lawsuit last month and said that the city was declaring war on the area.
Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko then sided with the Clevelander Hotel. In her decision, Judge Butchko said the commission followed the wrong set of rules for their vote because this was a zoning issue and they didn’t treat it as one.
The Clevelander Hotel had offered the city a settlement offer that would exempt some Ocean Drive businesses, like the hotel, from the 2 a.m. cutoff while allowing the city to enforce the law in the rest of the district.
The city plans to reject a settlement with the Clevelander Hotel, according to the Miami Herald.